Sid Vicious Reveals The Biggest Mistake In His Wrestling Career

Sid Vicious discussed his wrestling career on a recent Prime Time with Sean Mooney and discussed what he considers to be his biggest mistake in signing with WWE over WCW.

On Dusty Rhodes pushing him to sign a new WCW deal: “[Dusty] said, ‘We’re gonna do this, we’re gonna that, you’re going to be everything, Sid. Now you go and sign a contract so I know you’re going to be here.’ Now, at the time I’m only making $250,000 a year, but that’s good money, nobody else is making that kind of money there except for a handful of people. We come to an agreement, they offered me $500,000.”

During the meeting, Sid noted WCW opened the door that he could call Vince McMahon. He thought he could take Hogan’s spot in the company, called up WWE HQ and was able to get a hold of Vince. Sid ended up on a plane and met with him that same afternoon.

On speaking with Vince McMahon at the time: “[Vince] sits down and says, ‘Well, Sid, we don’t give guaranteed money, but here’s the magic wand. You tell me what you want,’ and I said, ‘I want Hogan’s spot.’ He said, ‘It’s yours.’ … I wondered what kind of money are we talking about and he talked about merchandising and what WrestleMania would bring and things like that. He said WrestleMania would bring is the same that I would make in a year at WCW. He suggested that, he didn’t say for sure.”

On ultimately deciding to sign with WWE: “By the time I got home, WCW has gotten wind of this somehow and now they’ve offered me $750,000, guaranteed. So I thought, ‘F— Vince McMahon, I’m signing that thing tomorrow morning.’ So, this is probably the biggest mistake of my life. I’m leaving, the phone rings and it’s Vince McMahon … he said, ‘Are you going to sign that [WCW] contract?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I am. I didn’t call because I didn’t want to put you in the middle and play that middle game. I didn’t think it was fair. Mr. McMahon this is more money that I can ever dream of and I’m going to sign the deal.’ He says, ‘Sid. You’re never going to get this opportunity again.’ So, I made my mind up to f—— take that chance. And it was a big mistake, I never made that kind of money [in WWE]. I made $150,000 for WrestleMania. I made good money, I don’t think I made $750,000. Still, it was a big mistake, when I look back on it, it was the only real mistake I made in the business.”