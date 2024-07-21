Sid Vicious Thinks His WWE Hall of Fame Chances Are Better With Vince McMahon Out

Sid Vicious believes that he’s more likely to get a WWE Hall of Fame induction with Vince McMahon no longer in the picture. Sid recently spoke with the Attitude Era podcast and during the conversation, he noted that he’s still under a contract with WWE. He noted that he thinks an induction into the Hall of Fame, which has eluded him thus far, is more likely because McMahon didn’t like him.

“You’d think that they would offer that,” Sid said (per Fightful). “Again, Vince [McMahon] didn’t like me so much; I think that’s why they haven’t offered me that. But, with Vince being gone now, you’d think those people would say, ‘Hey, this guy, we still got him on contract. He is still making a little bit of money. It would help him if we did that,’ and it would help them as well.”

He continued, “You would think they might want to do everything they could to promote something like that. That might be something fun to start, too. If you get back in, you might want to do something like a part-time deal, [be a] manager, or special — I think I was pretty good at interviews, too. There’s always a lot of people having a hard time with that. If I could teach them, maybe I could help them do their interviews.”

Sid worked in WWE as Sycho Sid and most recently appeared on WWE TV back in June of 2012.