Sidney Akeem vs El Hijo Del Vikingo & More Set For The People vs. GCW

GCW has announced three matches for The People vs GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom. The company announced at GCW Dream On (per Fightful) that the following matches are official for the show, which takes place on January 19th in the legendary venue:

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship DLC Match: Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Two More TBA

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence is Forever vs. Gahbage Daddies

* Sidney Akeem vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo