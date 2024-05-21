wrestling / News

Sidney Akeem Set to Make His GCW Debut Next Month

May 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Sidney Akeem Image Credit: GCW

– GCW announced that former WWE Superstar Sidney Akeem, aka Scrypts, will be making his Game Changer Wrestling debut in June, and he’s scheduled for three shows over the summer. Akeem will be working the June 15 event in Los Angeles, June 29 in Dallas, and July 19 in St. Louis. You can see the announcement below:

