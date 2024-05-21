Sidney Akeem Set to Make His GCW Debut Next Month

– GCW announced that former WWE Superstar Sidney Akeem, aka Scrypts, will be making his Game Changer Wrestling debut in June, and he’s scheduled for three shows over the summer. Akeem will be working the June 15 event in Los Angeles, June 29 in Dallas, and July 19 in St. Louis. You can see the announcement below:

*BREAKING* SIDNEY AKEEM makes his GCW debut and will perform on 3 big shows starting in June! June 15 – Los Angeleshttps://t.co/g5aWHlckee June 29 – Dallashttps://t.co/GLRjgqHgPI July 19 – St Louishttps://t.co/7B4oqWk54W Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/nu7s5IclcP — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 21, 2024