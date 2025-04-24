wrestling / News
Sidney Akeem Added to Ultimate X Match at TNA Rebellion
TNA Wrestling has announced that Sidney Akeem has been added to the Ultimate X match at Rebellion on Sunday. The match will be for the X Division title and also includes champion Moose, Matt Cardona, Leon Slater, Vikingo, and KC Navarro. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers
* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young
* Ultimate X for TNA X Division Championship: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. Leon Slater vs. Vikingo vs. KC Navarro vs. Sidney Akeem
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Ash & Heather by Elegance (C) vs. The Meta-Four vs. Spitfire vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley
* Falls Count Anywhere: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
* Fatal Influence vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee
* Elijah vs. TBD
BREAKING: @sidneyakeem has been added to the Ultimate X Match for the TNA X-Division Championship THIS SUNDAY at #TNARebellion LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Galen Center in LA! @TheMooseNation defends against @TheMattCardona,@vikingo_aaa, @KCwrestles,@LEONSLATER_ and now—Sidney… pic.twitter.com/u6ud280TVO
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 24, 2025
