Sidney Akeem Added to Ultimate X Match at TNA Rebellion

TNA Wrestling has announced that Sidney Akeem has been added to the Ultimate X match at Rebellion on Sunday. The match will be for the X Division title and also includes champion Moose, Matt Cardona, Leon Slater, Vikingo, and KC Navarro. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers

* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young

* Ultimate X for TNA X Division Championship: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. Leon Slater vs. Vikingo vs. KC Navarro vs. Sidney Akeem

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Ash & Heather by Elegance (C) vs. The Meta-Four vs. Spitfire vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

* Falls Count Anywhere: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

* Fatal Influence vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee

* Elijah vs. TBD