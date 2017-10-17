Sienna Wants to Compete Against Men on Impact, Talks Dream Opponent

– Sienna did an interview with Sportuccino discussing her desire to compete against men on Impact, her dream opponent and more. Audio and highlights are below:

On wanting to face men: “I really want to take advantage of the things that no one else is doing on TV. I would love to… I want to wrestle guys at some point. I have a little leeway with that now; I’ve done it on the indies and it’s something realistic for me to do. It’s not for all women, but for me, yes. It’s something that I have fun doing on the indies and I enjoy doing and I think it can be done right. Different stipulation matches I’m interested in, things like that.”

On which male wrestler she’d most like to face off with: “My dream guy opponent for the longest time has always been Chris Jericho.”