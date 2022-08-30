Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw

A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.

In videos as you can see below, a member of the security jumped the guardrail into the audience to take the sign away from the fan during the promo segment with Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss. Some had speculated that Banks and Naomi may have been returning on last night’s show in relation to the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament (won by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah), but that obviously didn’t happen.