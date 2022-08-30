wrestling / News
Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw
A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
In videos as you can see below, a member of the security jumped the guardrail into the audience to take the sign away from the fan during the promo segment with Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss. Some had speculated that Banks and Naomi may have been returning on last night’s show in relation to the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament (won by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah), but that obviously didn’t happen.
This is so funny to me, the negative Sasha Banks sign in the background, the producer running to snatch the sign and Bianca saying damage control at the same time. Like the coincidence 😭😭. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dpgN2Jp49t
— Josh☕️ (@joshynostalgia) August 30, 2022
Anyone else see they took the sign we want @NaomiWWE @SashaBanksWWE #WWERaw explain yourself @wwe pic.twitter.com/xf4Cvw1fYR
— Jess (@541jess) August 30, 2022
— siervo de dios (@tjay_upnxt) August 30, 2022
