Silas Young Discusses Picking The Worst Time to Start a Wrestling Career

Silas Young recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, and explained by he got into to the wrestling at a terrible time…

“There’s a lot of things going on in wrestling right now. I was talking a while back that in 2001 when I decided to start wrestling, I picked probably the worst time in the history of wrestling to try out pro wrestling as a career. Two-thirds of the business in the United States had closed, that was two-thirds of the most notable companies at the time, not including companies in Japan just because at that time the coverage wasn’t as big as it is nowadays. So I picked a terrible time but I was able to ride through it and dig through the hard times and here I am,” he said. “I’ve been with Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor has believed in me year after year. It seems like each year not only is it getting better, it’s getting incrementally better. So I would think next year, 2019, becoming world champion isn’t completely out of the question.”