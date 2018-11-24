Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Silas Young Explains What ‘The Last Real Man’ Means

November 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Silas Young Silas Young's ROH

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, ‘The Last Real Man’ Silas Young explained what exactly it means to be a real man.

He said: “It means to stick to your guns. When you make a decision, make a decision and stand by it, don’t back-pedal, stand up for what you believe in. But it also means that realizing what you believe and what you stand for, is something that’s not hurting other people, that you’re doing something for yourself,” he said. “It’s just basically being a good person and standing by your word.

