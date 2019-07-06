Silas Young On Why There Aren’t More ‘Real Men’ in Wrestling, His Favorite Wrestlers Growing Up

– Silas Young was a part of ROH’s latest 10 Questions Q&A column, discussing his “real man” gimmick and more. Highlights are below:

On what he’d be doing if he wasn’t wrestling: “I feel like I was born for pro wrestling. I feel like it found me at an extremely important time in my life. Without wrestling, I’m sure I’d be doing some sort of mundane, uninspiring job and be a very unhappy person. ”

On the best advice he’s received about the wrestling business: “It’s hard to narrow it down to just one thing. I think just being a part of the wrestling business and learning how things operate has been very eye-opening to see how life works in general.”

On his favorite wrestlers growing up: “Hulk Hogan, Shawn Micheals, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, The Rockers. ”

On his strangest fan encounter: “I’ve had a few strange encounters, some I don’t think I could talk about on here, but let’s just say I’ve had some odd requests from fans. ”

On why there aren’t more “real men” in pro wrestling: “The ‘real men’ thing is just a product of an easily offended culture we live in. I feel like wrestlers are always so concerned about their popularity and whether or not they are upsetting people. It’s easier to go with the flow, and I’ve never been that type of person.”