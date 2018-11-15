Silas Young Reveals His ROH Contract Is Up At The End Of 2018

Silas Young recently spoke with WrestlingInc, and revealed that his ROH contract ends at the end of the year…

On The Contracts of Many ROH Talents Ending: “Yeah, there’s a lot of [ROH] guys whose contracts are up at the end of the year. But it’s great to be able to work with The Young Bucks regardless of what happens. There’s nothing set in stone. There’s nothing that I heard or anything like that. But wrestling’s one of those funny things where you never know what happens – a lot of decisions are made during the 11th hour. “I can’t really comment on what’s going to be happening. Regardless, ROH sees something in Silas Young and I’m not going to disappoint.”

On His ROH Contract Ending at The End of 2018: “You can never say never in wrestling. WWE’s had a thing in the past couple of years where they’ve been signing a lot of talent up,” stated Young. “My contract’s up at the end of the year. I’m not opposed to talking to either side. When it comes down to it, it’s a business at the end of the day. You’ve gotta go with what’s best for you and your family. “I love ROH. I feel like there’s things there that I’d like to accomplish still. Saying that, nothing’s set in stone.”