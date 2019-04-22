Silas Young Says He Was Told It Was CM Punk Who Appeared at MKE Show

– Silas Young hasn’t quite confirmed that the man who ran in at an indy show over the weekend was CM Punk, but he’s done as close as he can to it. Young appeared on Busted Open Radio and said he was told that it was indeed Punk who ran in in a mask and delivered a GTS to Daryck St. Holmes, helping Ace Steel pick up the win.

“I mean, I gotta be 100% honest with you,” Young told Bully Ray. “There’s definitely some rumors going around that it was CM Punk. You know, that’s the building where he kind of got his start at. And shortly before that match happened, my wife came up to me, because she was one of the managers in that match, and said, ‘I heard Punk’s going to do a run in.’ And I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ She said ‘Yeah.'”

He added, “I mean, it made sense with the match being with Ace Steel and having Dave Prazak involved. Those guys are longtime friends, they broke into the business, and Punk, I think, maybe had his first match in that building. That building’s had wrestling for years, a lot of guys got their start there. And unfortunately it’s going to be torn down early next month, we were the last event there. I think it’s one of those things where he wanted to pay a little respect or homage. But I gotta be honest with you, he was never at the building before or after. He came, did the run in in the mask and left in the mask. So I mean, I can’t even 100% say it was CM Punk. But from what I was told, I don’t know why anybody would lie to me, you know what I mean?”

