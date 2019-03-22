Various News: Silas Young Unhappy With ROH Booking, NXT UK’s Eddie Dennis Celebrates Birthday

– Silas Young seems to be unhappy with his booking in Ring of Honor, especially since he’s currently not booked for the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard. He wrote the following on Twitter:

Working for @ringofhonor is like an abusive marriage. 6 years in sickness and health and when it's the big show it's sorry got nothing for u — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) March 21, 2019

– NXT UK wrestler Eddie Dennis turns 33 years old today.