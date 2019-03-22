wrestling / News

Various News: Silas Young Unhappy With ROH Booking, NXT UK’s Eddie Dennis Celebrates Birthday

March 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Silas Young Silas Young's ROH

– Silas Young seems to be unhappy with his booking in Ring of Honor, especially since he’s currently not booked for the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard. He wrote the following on Twitter:

– NXT UK wrestler Eddie Dennis turns 33 years old today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddie Dennis, Silas Young, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading