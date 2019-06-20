Silas Young vs. Josh Woods Set For ROH Best in the World TV Taping

– Silas Young and Josh Woods are set to collide at ROH’s Best in the World international TV taping later this month. Ring of Honor announced the match for the June 29th show on Thursday. The show takes place in Philadelphia, Pennyslvania at the 2300 Arena; the announcement is below:

SILAS YOUNG FACES JOSH WOODS IN PHILADELPHIA

Silas Young has been boasting that he’s the best technical wrestler in ROH, and he’ll have an opportunity to back up that claim when he takes on Josh Woods at the Best in the World international television taping in Philadelphia on June 29.

In Woods, Young will be facing a former collegiate wrestling champion. In addition to Woods’ outstanding amateur wrestling credentials, he also possesses a background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Moreover, Woods is always “DTF” (down to fight).

Since winning the Top Prospect Tournament in 2017, Woods has dominated less-heralded competition and more then held his own against some of the best wrestlers in the sport. He scored a victory over current ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor last year and pushed Mark Briscoe to the limit earlier this month.

While Young is indeed a skilled technical wrestler, he has been making a mockery of the “pure” style. The two-time former ROH World Champion used underhanded tactics to score two tainted victories over technical wrestling master Jonathan Gresham, and he also has been putting on farcical scientific wrestling exhibitions (while smoking a cigarette, no less).

Will Woods beat some respect into Young? Or will Young deliver a wrestling lesson to the rising young star?

Join us live in Philadelphia to find out!