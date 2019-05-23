Silver King’s Cause of Death Confirmed

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the medical examiner’s office in London has confirmed that Silver King (real name Cesar Gonzalez) died on May 11 due to a heart attack. Silver King died at the age of 51 in the ring in London during a match with Juventud Guerrera. It should be noted that his father Dr. Wagner also died because of a heart attack at the age of 68.

As a result of his death, there has been movement for referees to get CPR training. Meanwhile, Daniel “El Satanico” Lopez, who runs the commission in Zapopan in Guadalajara, has ruled that shows need two ambulances on site and one paramedic, assigned by the commission. Every show will also need a doctor and at least one referee will need CPR training. Lopez wants all referees to have training from now on.

Silver King’s son Ulises Gonzalez denied Juventud’s claims that his father had a medical condition that no one knew about. He held a press conference on May 19 to say that King was healthy and 100 percent clean from drugs. He added that the paperwork backs up his story. Dr. Wagner Jr said that Silver King had no vice and did no drugs. His son thinks that Silver King would still be alive if people acted sooner, and King would be alive if those in the ring acted faster.