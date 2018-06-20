Simon Gotch Says Enzo Amore Is Either An Awful Human Being Or A Monster

Simon Gotch recently spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet, and shared some thoughts on Enzo Amore. Here is what the had to say…

On Enzo Amore’s rap song: “Best case scenario, Enzo made a diss rap about a mentally unstable drug addict who needs counseling for both a drug problem and she’s bipolar or whatever mental issue she has. She needs to be seeing a psychiatrist and getting drug counselling. She does not need a diss rap being written about her. That is not going to help her situation. And a decent human being would see that and go ‘You know what? I’m going to distance myself from this. I’m going to move on and do my own thing. This does not define me. This is not who I am. I did not do this.’ They’re going to walk away from it because they’re clean and innocent. His reaction was instead to do the diss record. Which worst case scenario, he did commit the act of rape, he lucked out because unfortunately the reality of criminal proceedings is that they are financial acts. Lack of evidence usually means that they don’t want to spend any more money trying to gather evidence. That it’s not been easy enough to justify the cost and they’re going to move on. This is not uncommon in cases of sexual assault because again, you rarely have any sort of evidence beyond DNA and all that really shows is that a sex act occurred. It does not show whether or not that act was consensual. So it’s just a he said, she said situation unfortunately. So that means worst case scenario, he did a diss track on a woman he raped. So best case scenario he’s an awful human being, worst case scenario he’s a monster.”

His thoughts on people disliking him: “I think a lot of people have a solid opinion on me based on nothing. The reality is that even when I’m honest and open with all of this stuff, they maintain that I must be lying and that’s unfortunate. My thought is I’ll be honest and open with everything that’s going on and that will fix it, but they’re not interested in it being fixed.”