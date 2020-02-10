Simone Johnson Comments on Signing With WWE

Simone Johnson took to Twitter on Monday to share her thoughts on signing with WWE. As reported earlier, Johnson has signed with the company and reported to the WWE Performance Center. The Rock’s daughter posted to Twitter to talk about how this has been a dream for her and she’s grateful for the opportunity:

For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality – this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it. Let’s do this. @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5lSKbWnHf7 — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020