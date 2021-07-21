wrestling / News

Simone Johnson Jokes That Indi Hartwell Needs Therapy

July 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Simone Johnson

In a post on Twitter during last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Simone Johnson joked about Indi Hartwell needing some help during The Way’s backstage meltdown. The segment featured all four members bickering before Austin Theory eventually gets tired of it and leaves.

She wrote: “Stop projecting, go to therapy.

