Simone Johnson Jokes That Indi Hartwell Needs Therapy
July 21, 2021
In a post on Twitter during last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Simone Johnson joked about Indi Hartwell needing some help during The Way’s backstage meltdown. The segment featured all four members bickering before Austin Theory eventually gets tired of it and leaves.
She wrote: “Stop projecting, go to therapy.”
. @indi_hartwell stop projecting, go to therapy
— 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 🃏 (@SimoneGJohnson) July 21, 2021
He’ll be fine
— 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 🃏 (@SimoneGJohnson) July 21, 2021
"If he wants to kiss @DexterLumis, let him kiss @DexterLumis." – @indi_hartwell
¯_(ツ)_/¯ #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae @austintheory1 @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/xgVdopOAHt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 21, 2021
— Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) July 21, 2021
