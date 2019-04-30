wrestling / News

Sin Cara Chops Talk Show Host Juan Pablo Fernández During An Interview

April 30, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Sin Cara WWE WWE's

– WWE Wrestler Sin Cara was recently featured on ESPN Deportes’ morning talk show Toque Inicial where, against his better judgment, host Juan Pablo Fernández asked for a chop to the chest. Sin Cara obliged, and didn’t appear to go very easy on him. You can see a video of this below:

Later, a tweet was sent out showing the impression this chop made on Fernández’s chest:

