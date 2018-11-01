wrestling / News
WWE News: Sin Cara Honored in Mexico, WWE Crown Jewel Set Video
November 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Sin Cara was in Mexico City to be honored with a spot on the Paseo de las Luminarias. WWE posted the following to Twitter of the WWE star getting a spot on the Mexican equivalent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame:
What an honor it was for @SinCaraWWE to be recognized at the Paseo de las Luminarias in Mexico! https://t.co/gYxbikYFql
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2018
– Heel By Nature posted the following video of the setup for WWE Crown Jewel, which takes place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: