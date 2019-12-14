Various News: Sin Cara On His Possible Wrestling Future, Shane Helms Gets Endoscopy, How Dominick Mysterio Learned The 619

– Sin Cara, who was granted his WWE release earlier this week, posted a message to Twitter about his possible wrestling future. It also features a new mask.

The translated version of his post reads: “Life gives you surprises. Surprises give you life, Oh God!”

La vida te da sorpresas

Sorpresas te da la vida, ay Dios! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/FpCnb3wmtz — . (@SinCaraWWE) December 14, 2019

– Shane Helms spent his Friday the 13th in the hospital getting an endoscopy.

I started my day yesterday getting an Endoscopy and then ended my day in the ER due to a damn Kidney Stone outta no where! Friday the 13th right? pic.twitter.com/j4EZGtoxHh — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 14, 2019

– WWE has posted a video looking at how Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick learned the 619.