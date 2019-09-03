wrestling / News
Sin Cara Promotes WWE Live Event in El Paso, Hints at Possible Return
September 3, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Sin Cara shared a new tweet earlier today, promoting a WWE live event on Sunday, September 29. The event will be held at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso. You can check out that video below. In the tweet, Sin Cara wrote, “It’s time.”
As previously reported, Sin Cara has been out of action since August 2018 due to a knee injury and having to undergo surgery. He reportedly came to terms with WWE on a new contract and signed a new deal last March.
It’s time,
WWE Live 😁
Septiembre 27, 2019 🔥#TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/dQiZ6icUPW
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) September 3, 2019
