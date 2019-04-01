Sin Cara Reflects on WWE Career and Only Competing at WrestleMania Once

– Sin Cara posted to Twitter to look back on his WWE career ahead of WrestleMania 35. In the post, which you can see below, Cara notes that it’s “hard to think that in [nine] years I have been with WWE only once I’ve been able to showcase my talent on the biggest stage of them all. I know that my purpose in life is greater than anything I can achieve as a professional wrestler but no matter what people say or think I know I am one of the best in my profession.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, my success has not depended on me, I am just one small piece on the big machine. Many times I have heard people say ‘Work Harder and the Brass Ring will be yours’ we all know the truth to that! I have no regrets nor would I change anything I’ve been through in my personal and professional life because it has made me who I am today. Adversity will come but I will Never Ever give up on my Dreams! One day I will be a champion!”

Sin Cara’s one WrestleMania main card appearance was at WrestleMania 32, when he competed against Zack Ryder, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Sami Zayn, and Stardust in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship. Ryder won that match and the title.