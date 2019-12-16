wrestling / News
Sin Cara Reportedly Has 90-Day Non-Compete From WWE, Still Appeared At AAA Event
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Sin Cara made an appearance at the AAA Guerra de Titanes show in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, Mexico on Saturday night. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Sin Cara was given a 90-day no-compete clause when he was released from WWE. He added that WWE owns the Sin Cara name and have not given him the right to use it. This is a problem, as Jorge Arias (Cara’s real name) used the name and mask from his WWE days.
WWE was reportedly open to releasing him because they believed he was a talent that wouldn’t go to or help AEW. Arias is also said to be close to Alberto El Patron and could be interested in Combate Americas MMA. WWE is said to be watching the situation in AAA closely.
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on His Controversial Bound For Glory 2018 Moment, If It Was a Work, Exiting Impact
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight