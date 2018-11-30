Sin Cara Says He’s Looking at Potential January Return

– Sin Cara spoke with Peluche En El Estuche and discussed his recovery from injury, when he is set to return and more. Cara have the hosts the details on his knee injury from August and said that he’s looking at a return early next year.

“I’ve had a new treatment where they inject cells into my knee,” he said (per WZ). “I’ve had multiple surgeries on my knee, a couple on ligaments in my knee in college, and six years go (while in WWE), this knee is a bit messed up, but luckily, thank god, we can still work …We are currently training, in physical therapy, trying to get back to work. Looking at January 2019.”