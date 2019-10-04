Sin Cara Says WrestleMania 32 Is the Match That Most Stands Out to Him, Talks What He’d Be Doing if Not Wrestling

– Sin Cara appeared on XFOX 14 for a new interview discussing his WWE career and more. Highlights and the video are below:

On inspiring others: “I had a dream of becoming a professional wrestler; that’s all I wanted to do since I was a little kid … You never think about those things, you know, when you’re young. You’re just thinking about making it, but now that I’m in this position, I think it’s very important for me as a professional athlete, as a professional wrestler, to do things right. To do the things the best way that I can, because no matter what we’re still in the eye of everybody. I want them to feel proud of Sin Cara they know from El Paso and if I can make it, they can make it.”

On what he’d be doing if he wasn’t wrestling: “Yeah, it’s completely different from wrestling. I’d probably be a funeral director and embalmer. My family, my dad, he’d probably want me in the funeral home business because I did it in my teen years.”

On what match stands out to him: “Yeah, WrestleMania 32 for me, you know?. Cowboy Stadium, 101,000 people, you know, the biggest crowd in the history of wrestling. The crazy thing about that [is] when the match happened and I ended up on the floor, I started crying. Not because of pain, but because of the emotion that I’ve gone through, when I was a little kid and then trying to realize my dream. And then when that moment finally got realized, it hit me that day. The excitement, of joy, of happiness.”

On the best city he’s ever been to: “Mexico City. Mexico City was amazing for me because as a young man, they told me that I could never make it in wrestling if I did not go to Mexico City to wrestle for the companies over there. And then when I came back as Sin Cara, people were just amazing. You know, their love, their support was awesome, and I really enjoyed that I conquered something that I never thought I would, in a way, conquer. I felt through all my work that I put in wrestling, and through all my years of all the things I went through, like the injuries, the doors closing, and now realizing a dream — it was awesome to see that crowd and all of those people loving what I do in the ring.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit KFOX 14 with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.