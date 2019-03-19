Sin Cara: ‘I Have Not Signed a New Contract With WWE’

– A previous report indicated that Sin Cara has signed a new contract with WWE after the two sides came to terms on a deal some weeks ago. However, Sin Cara has taken to Twitter to say that’s not the case. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

The WWE Superstar wrote, along with a photo of his new puppy, “This is the most recent member of my family. Also, I have NOT signed a new contract with the WWE! What a cute little guy.”

Cara has been off WWE TV since August 2018 due to knee surgery. He was backstage at Smackdown last week and has reportedly working out at the WWE Performance Center.