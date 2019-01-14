Sin Cara Working at Performance Center to Get Clearance for In-Ring Return

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Sin Cara, who has recently been on the shelf with a knee injury, has been appearing back at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for his return to the ring. PWInsider reports that Sin Cara was at the WWE Performance Center again today in Florida.

Per the report, Sin Cara is currently working on getting cleared to return to action. He’s been bee on the shelf since August 2018. Also, he was seen at the Performance Center as early as last month. Other injured Superstars who were also seen at the Performance Center in recent weeks include Fandango, Alexa Bliss and Erick Rowan. Bliss did inform fans at the ACE Comic Con last week that she plans on returning to the ring “pretty soon.”