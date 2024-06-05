Singapore Cane Match, Wendy Choo Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a Singapore Cane match and the return of Wendy Choo for next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on Tuesday’s show that Dante Chen and Lexis King will settle their differences once and for all in the stipulation match on next Tuesday’s show. Chen has picked up two surprise wins on King over the previous two weeks.

A vignette also aired noting that Choo will return on next week’s show. The vignette showed Choo’s feet as she got out of bed and into the bathroom, before we saw her in the mirror with a very different look and the sound of breaking glass was heard.

NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network and will also feature fallout from this weekend’s NXT Battleground.