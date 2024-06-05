wrestling / News
Singapore Cane Match, Wendy Choo Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a Singapore Cane match and the return of Wendy Choo for next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on Tuesday’s show that Dante Chen and Lexis King will settle their differences once and for all in the stipulation match on next Tuesday’s show. Chen has picked up two surprise wins on King over the previous two weeks.
A vignette also aired noting that Choo will return on next week’s show. The vignette showed Choo’s feet as she got out of bed and into the bathroom, before we saw her in the mirror with a very different look and the sound of breaking glass was heard.
NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network and will also feature fallout from this weekend’s NXT Battleground.
😳 NEXT WEEK 😳#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ybET45CkDl
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2024
Woah!@LexisKingWWE and @DanteChenWWE just had a MASSIVE brawl…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/msoJD0JE5e
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw, Officials Happy With Bron Breakker’s Work
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997
- Eric Bischoff on if He Ever Saw Dean Malenko as a Main Eventer in WCW
- Jordynne Grace Reveals The First Thing Shawn Michaels Asked Her When She Showed Up In NXT