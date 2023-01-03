Singer HARDY Gets Involved In Street Fight On Raw, Will Perform At WWE Royal Rumble

Country music singer HARDY is set to perform live at the Royal Rumble, and he got his WWE experience started by attacking Solo Sikoa on Raw. The singer was ringside for Sikoa’s Nashville Street Fight against Elias on tonight’s episode and offered Elias a guitar to hit Sikoa with. When Sikoa fought Elias off, HARDY entered the ring and smashed the guitar over Sikoa’s back to no avail. HARDY then fled and Sikoa got the pinfall after slamming Elias through a piano at ringside.

It was later announced by the commentary team that HARDY will perform his song “Sold Out” at the Royal Rumble as the official theme song.