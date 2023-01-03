wrestling / News
Singer HARDY Gets Involved In Street Fight On Raw, Will Perform At WWE Royal Rumble
Country music singer HARDY is set to perform live at the Royal Rumble, and he got his WWE experience started by attacking Solo Sikoa on Raw. The singer was ringside for Sikoa’s Nashville Street Fight against Elias on tonight’s episode and offered Elias a guitar to hit Sikoa with. When Sikoa fought Elias off, HARDY entered the ring and smashed the guitar over Sikoa’s back to no avail. HARDY then fled and Sikoa got the pinfall after slamming Elias through a piano at ringside.
It was later announced by the commentary team that HARDY will perform his song “Sold Out” at the Royal Rumble as the official theme song.
HARDY gets in on the action on #WWERaw!
Hardy just blasted Solo Sikoa with a guitar and ….. pic.twitter.com/waSgCKK0D4
— Steven (@steviebreech) January 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On AEW Locker Room Reaction To Dax Harwood’s Recent CM Punk Comments
- Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
- Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022