WWE News: Singh Brothers Tease Smackdown Return, More Raw Fallout Videos

– The Singh Brothers posted to Twitter teasing a return to Smackdown this week. The brothers, who didn’t appear on last week’s episode selling Randy Orton’s assault during the Punjabi Prison match at Battleground, posted the following photo:

Braces, slings & neck braces. Anything to keep the title around the Maharaja for the 1.3 BILLION people of India 🇮🇳#WWEFortWayne #SDLive pic.twitter.com/TRSygN0iEg — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) July 31, 2017

– Here are new Fallout videos from tonight’s episode of Raw. The video features the Hardys talking about their brawl with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as well as Akira Tozawa vowing to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on his own: