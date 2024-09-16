Singles Match Announced For WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT.

Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox will take place. They have clashed backstage in recent weeks. Here is the updated card:

Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne

Ethan Page and Trick Williams sign contract for NXT Title match

Tyrese Haliburton to appear

CM Punk to make an announcement

Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne

Tehuti Miles vs. Eddy Thorpe

Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox