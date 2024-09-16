wrestling / News
Singles Match Announced For WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT.
Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox will take place. They have clashed backstage in recent weeks. Here is the updated card:
Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary
Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne
Ethan Page and Trick Williams sign contract for NXT Title match
Tyrese Haliburton to appear
CM Punk to make an announcement
Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne
Tehuti Miles vs. Eddy Thorpe
Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox