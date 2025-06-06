Singles Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Jimmy Uso will be in singles action on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Uso will take on JC Mateo on tonight’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez, & Giulia

* Aleister Black vs. LA Knight

* Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo

* Seth Rollins, Penta, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, and Andrade to appear

* Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, John Cena to appear