Site of Old ECW PPV Events, Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2019 Shutting Down

– Per The Daily Herald, the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois is closing later this May after the venue was sold. The Expo Center hosted a number of ECW PPV events, including Anarchy Rulz 1999.

For other wrestling shows, Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2019 and several ROH/NJPW shows were held there in 2017 and 2019. The venue has been owned by the same family since the 1980s and will continue to operate until May 2022.

The venue was purchased by Arrow Trans Corp., who may decide to tear down or repurpose the building.