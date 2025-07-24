wrestling / News

Six Athletes Confirmed For WWE Tryouts During Summerslam Week

July 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam, Cardi B Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE will conduct talent tryouts during SummerSlam week, with a select group of invited athletes from various sports and backgrounds. Several names have been confirmed:

* Maliq Carr: Former Michigan State football player.
* Ahmed Essam: Egyptian amateur wrestler who previously took part in WWE’s London tryouts in April; this marks his second invitation.
* Eduardo Godinho: Brazilian marathon runner and online fitness coach.
* Zoey Hines: Softball standout who played for Boston College and represented the French National Softball Team.
* Syd Langston: Canadian Instagram model with a hockey background.
* Ariana Wright: Miss Maryland 2023 and a University of Maryland track and field athlete.

As previously noted, fans are invited to attend this year’s tryouts and watch potential future stars attempt to get noticed.

