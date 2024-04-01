wrestling / News

Six-Man Philadelphia Street Fight Added To WrestleMania 40

April 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 40 Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Philadelphia Street Fight for WrestleMania 40. Nick Aldis posted a video on Monday in which he confirmed that Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits will face Karrion Kross & AOP on night two of this weekend’s show.

The updated lineup for the two-night event, which takes place on April 6th and 7th in Philadelphia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network, is:

Night TBA

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch
* World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
* Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar
* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai

Night One:

* The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Night Two:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
* Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestlemania 40, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading