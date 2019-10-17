Six-Man Tag Announced For MLW Saturday Night Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced a six-man tag team match for MLW Saturday Night Superfight on November 2 in Chicago. The team of Injustice (Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil will take on Septimo Dragon, Puma King and Gringo Loco. Here’s a press release:

Trios tangle at SuperFight PPV November 2

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Injustice (Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil vs. Septimo Dragon, Puma King and Gringo Loco for MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight on Saturday, Nov. 2 live from Cicero Stadium on pay-per-view.

For months Gringo Loco has been quarreling with Injustice and fighting the odds as the trio continuously remain a thorn in the Chicago native’s side.

That all changes at SuperFight as Gringo Loco has recruited two compadres from Mexico in Septimo Dragon and Puma King. The six wrestlers will now square off in what promises to be a high octane, high velocity trios encounter live on PPV.

In what will be the newly signed Septimo’s sophomore outing in MLW, the young aerialist looks to showcase his talents to the world on PPV. The frisky feline luchador Puma King, ever a mischievous and unorthodox luchador, adds an unpredictable element to Gringo’s team.

But are these compadres equipped for the shady rule-breaking methodology that has catapulted Injustice to stardom in MLW?

Never afraid to use chains, brass knuckles or even a stolen shoe, Injustice is arrogantly unapologetic in their quest to use MLW to make a statement to the world.

On Saturday November 2 Injustice will have their opportunity to make such a statement… but will Gringo Loco and his compadres stomp out Injustice’s momentum?

MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight starts at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT and will be offered in HD for a suggested price of $19.95.

The expected runtime for the broadcast is approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Signed thus far for this card:

NO DQ WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Austin Aries

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

TRIOS MATCH!

Septimo Dragon, Gringo Loco & Puma King vs. Injustice

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich • The Dynasty • Low Ki • Brian Pillman Jr. • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Zenshi • Hijo de LA Park and more!

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.