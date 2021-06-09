Six-Man Tag Double Title Match Set For NXT Takeover: In Your House

The NXT North American and Tag Team Titles will be on the line in a six-man tag match at NXT Takeover: In Your House. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Legado del Fantasma will face Bronson Reed and MSK with Reed and MSK defending their titles in a winner takes all bout. Legado made the challenge after MSK came out to back up Reed in a confrontation with the stable, and the match was made official later.

NXT Takeover: In Your House takes place on Sunday live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.