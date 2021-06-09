wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Double Title Match Set For NXT Takeover: In Your House
June 8, 2021 | Posted by
The NXT North American and Tag Team Titles will be on the line in a six-man tag match at NXT Takeover: In Your House. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Legado del Fantasma will face Bronson Reed and MSK with Reed and MSK defending their titles in a winner takes all bout. Legado made the challenge after MSK came out to back up Reed in a confrontation with the stable, and the match was made official later.
NXT Takeover: In Your House takes place on Sunday live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Raw Feud Between Elias & Jaxson Ryker
- Chelsea Green Details Her 2010 Audition for Playboy, Hopes to Work With Them Again
- Bruce Prichard On His Early Impressions Of Ahmed Johnson In WWE, What Held Ahmed Back From Being Huge Star
- Karl Anderson Thinks WWE Releases Should Hold Off On ‘Thank You’ Tweets