Six-Man Tag Match Added To MLW Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced a six-man tag team match pitting Injustice (Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil) against Gringo Loco, Air Wolf and Zenshi. The match will happen at MLW Never Say Never this Thursday in New York City. Here’s a press release:

High flying, high octane aerial action is coming to NYC this Thursday.

After demanding justice at MLW events and on social media, the new trio of Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil now vow injustice on all in MLW.. and it starts this Thursday in New York City.

MLW today announced Gringo Loco, Zenshi and Air Wolf vs. Injustice (Myron Reed, Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver) for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

After speaking out over the weekend about referees having a bias, Kotto Brazil has accepted Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver’s offer to unite in New York as a trios tag team. Demanding to be now referred to as Injustice, the crusaders have had enough and have said they will make a statement in New York City LIVE this Thursday night.

While Reed has cried about being a victim for months, Gringo Loco would debate that claim given Reed and Oliver flagrant breaking of the rules, post match attacks and dirty tricks — often with Loco being the sole victim.

Now Gringo Loco teams up with the 19-year old upstart Air Wolf along with the double South American Champion Zenshi as they ready to rumble in Queens this Thursday and fight back against Injustice.

Signed for July 25:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

DREAM MATCH

LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc

FIRST-TIME EVER

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT

Teddy Hart (champion) vs. MJF

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta)

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. CARIBBEAN CHAMPION

Alex Hammerstone vs. Savio Vega

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Richard Holliday

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

Low Ki vs. Jimmy Yuta

3 ON 3 TRIOS MATCH

Gringo Loco, Zenshi & Air Wolf vs. Injustice (Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil)

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

Zenshi vs. Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Mance Warner • Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez • Konnan and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel.

