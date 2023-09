Six-Man Tag Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Sunday that Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Myles Bourne will take on Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, & Damon Kemp on Tuesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Tuesday on USA, is:

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Wes Lee vs. Ilja Drgunov

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Tyler Bate vs. Axiom

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Dana Brooke

* Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Myles Bourne vs. Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, & Damon Kemp