Six-Man Tag Match Announced For Next Week’s NXT UK

WWE has announced Gallus in six-man tag team action for next week’s episode of NXT UK. On today’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced that Gallus will face Teoman, Rohan Raja, and Charlie Dempsey on next week’s show.

Previously announced for next week is an NXT UK Championship match, with Ilja Dragunov defending the championship against Jordan Devlin.

NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.