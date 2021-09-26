wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules
September 26, 2021 | Posted by
A six-man tag team match has been added to WWE Extreme Rules during the pre-show. It was announced during the Kickoff Show that the New Day will take on Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos to kick off tonight’s main card.
The match was made after the New Day had an altercation with Lashley, Styles and Omos backstage during the Kickoff Show. It was announced during the Carmella vs. Liv Morgan match that the bout will start the main show.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
BREAKING: #TheNewDay's @WWEBigE @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins will battle @fightbobby @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos in a blockbuster #6ManTag TONIGHT at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/kPAO3NrEr3
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Discusses Having Body Issues In the Past, Getting Back in Shape After Giving Birth
- Adam Cole Talks About His Positive Relationship With Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Says He Formed A Bond With Triple H
- Nick Dinsmore on How Steve Austin Convinced Vince McMahon to Put Him on WWE TV
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam