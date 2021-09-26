Six-Man Tag Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules

A six-man tag team match has been added to WWE Extreme Rules during the pre-show. It was announced during the Kickoff Show that the New Day will take on Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos to kick off tonight’s main card.

The match was made after the New Day had an altercation with Lashley, Styles and Omos backstage during the Kickoff Show. It was announced during the Carmella vs. Liv Morgan match that the bout will start the main show.

You can follow along with our live coverage here.