A six-man tag team match is set for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. Janela announced on social media that Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal will face Los Desperados — Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, and Arez — at the WrestleMania weekend show.

The event takes place on April 18th in Las Vegas as part of The Collective.

