Six-Man Tag Match Added to MLP Forged in Excellence

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced a six-man tag team match for MLP Forged in Excellence next week. It will be the first match ever for MLP, as it opens night one. Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson and El Phantasmo take on Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne. The event happens on October 19-20 in Windsor, Ontario, with this match on night two. Here’s the updated lineup:

Night 1 (October 19)

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

* QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Laynie Luck vs. Kylie Rae vs. Taylor Rising vs. Aurora Teves

* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson and El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne.

Night 2 (October 20)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

Night TBD

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

* Rocky Romero, Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince, Bully Ray, Mike Rollins, Bhupinder Gujjar, El Reverso, Darren McCarty, Alex Zayne, Harley Cameron, and Johnny Swinger advertised

* Mauro Ranallo will call the action

* McKenzie Mitchell will serve as the backstage correspondent