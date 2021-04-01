Six-Man Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A six-man tag match pitting members of the Elite against each other, with Jon Moxley and the Good Brothers thrown in for spice, is set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Moxley will team with the Young Bucks against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers on next week’s episode.

You can see the full card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT and goes up against the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver:

* Jon Moxley & Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & Good Brothers

* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. JD Drake

* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country

* The Inner Circle returns