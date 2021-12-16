wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Match, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Sting Darby Allin

AEW has announced matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite including a six-man tag match and more. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw the following matches set for next week’s Holiday Bash episode:

* CM Punk, Sting, & Darby Allin vs. MJF & FTR
* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison
* Adam Cole has a Christmas gift for The Young Bucks & Bobby Fish

