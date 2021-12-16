wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite including a six-man tag match and more. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw the following matches set for next week’s Holiday Bash episode:
* CM Punk, Sting, & Darby Allin vs. MJF & FTR
* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison
* Adam Cole has a Christmas gift for The Young Bucks & Bobby Fish
"Next week Malakai, I'm going to break your jaw!"
The unprovoked attack by @malakaiblxck on @TheJuliaHart has @griffgarrison1 of the #VarsityBlonds fuming!
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/LByFKmAmfC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
