Six-Man Tag Match, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite including a six-man tag match and more. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw the following matches set for next week’s Holiday Bash episode:

* CM Punk, Sting, & Darby Allin vs. MJF & FTR

* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

* Adam Cole has a Christmas gift for The Young Bucks & Bobby Fish