Six-Man Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

April 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 5-4-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The lineup is set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced the following linup for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS:

* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & Two Opponents TBD
* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar.
* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards
* Part two of Frankie Kazarian’s interview

