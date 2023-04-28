wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
April 27, 2023 | Posted by
The lineup is set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced the following linup for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS:
* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & Two Opponents TBD
* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar.
* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards
* Part two of Frankie Kazarian’s interview
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
–@TrueRajSingh /@MahabaliShera/@SteveMaclin vs. @PCOisNotHuman and 2 partners of his choosing
–@TheMooseNation/@Myers_Wrestling vs @Im_YuyaUemura/@bhupindergujj4r
–@MrsAIPAlisha vs @JodyThreat pic.twitter.com/PXhqtn89yc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 28, 2023
