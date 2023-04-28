Six-Man Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The lineup is set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced the following linup for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS:

* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & Two Opponents TBD

* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar.

* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards

* Part two of Frankie Kazarian’s interview