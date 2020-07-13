wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
The Dark Order will team for a six-man tag team match on this week’s AEW Dark. AEW announced on Sunday that the Order will face Shawn Dean, Will Hobbs, and Joe Alonzo on the show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube.
The full lineup for the show is:
* FTW Championship Match: Brian Cage vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Will Hobbs, and Joe Alonzo
* Diamante and Rache Chanel vs. Allie and Brandi Rhodes
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Marko Stunt
* Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon with Leva Bates
* Serpentico and Luther vs. Brady Pierce and Pineapple Pete
* Ricky Starks vs. Robert Anthony
