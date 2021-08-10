Six-Man Tag Match Set For AEW Dynamite

AEW has set a six-man tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Monday that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will face The Sydals and Dante Martin on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on Wednesday on TNT, is:

* Impact Tag Team Championship: The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* 5 Labours of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. The Sydals and Dante Martin

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Wheeler YUTA, Orange Cassidy, & Chuck Taylor vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

* Dan Lambert appearance