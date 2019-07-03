Six-Man Tag Match Set For Fight For the Fallen Pre-Show

– AEW has set a match for the Fight for the Fallen “Buy In” pre-show. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the new Road to Fight For the Fallen video was released briefly before being pulled offline, and the video revealed that Shawn Spears will team with MJF and Sammy Guevara against Darby Allie, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela.

AEW Fight For the Fallen takes place on July 13th in Jacksonville, Florida and streams live on B/R Live for free.